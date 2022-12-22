Avram Grant: Former Ghana coach appointed new Zambia coach

Grant’s last managerial job came in 2018 when he was hired as an interim coach of Indian league side NorthEast United.

The ex-Portsmouth manager also coached Ghana from 2015 to 2017, leading the Black Stars to the final of AFCON 2015.

"I’m very happy to be here. This is my first time in Zambia. It is a lovely country. I think Zambia has the potential, we have set the targets of what we want to achieve," Grant said of his latest appointment.

"I was looking for the right challenge, and that’s why I chose Zambia. I came here because of the challenge, and I hope when I leave here I will look around and say we did a good job and made a good foundation for the future."

The President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Andrew Kamanga also expressed confidence in Grant to lead Zambia to success.

"Today’s occasion signals a new beginning for our game. Mr. Grant is a well-known figure in world football. He was previously the national team coach for Ghana and Israel," said Kamanga.

"At club level, he has coached Maccabi Tel Aviv, Chelsea, Portsmouth, and West Ham, among others. I wish to thank all of you who participated in the transparent process of picking the coach."