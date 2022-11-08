RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a big mistake - Sepp Blatter

Evans Annang

Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter has admitted that voting for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup was a big mistake.

Sepp Blatter served as the eighth President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015
According to the former world football chief, Qatar is too a small country to have won the bid to host the mundial.

In a trial at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Blatter said they made a mistake.

"The selection of Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake and I assume the responsibility as the FIFA president at the time," Sepp Blatter said via Tages-Anzeiger.

"The choice was bad. It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it," he added.

He added FIFA in 2012 amended the criteria it used to select host countries in light of concerns over the working conditions at tournament-related construction sites in Qatar.

Qatar beat off competition from Japan, the United States of America, South Korea, and Australia to win the bid.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Majority Leader in Ghana’s parliament has disclosed that the Black Stars can beat Portugal and Uruguay.

"The players we have now are budding stars. Players that must have efficient stamina to stand the play of Ronaldo and I am very hopeful if we gel together we should be able to conquer Portugal and Uruguay," he said on the floor of Parliament.

"I am hopeful but let us unite behind the players and the technical team and I believe we will perform," he added.

The Black Stars have been pitted against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.

