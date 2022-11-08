Awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a big mistake - Sepp Blatter

In a trial at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Blatter said they made a mistake.

"The selection of Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake and I assume the responsibility as the FIFA president at the time," Sepp Blatter said via Tages-Anzeiger.

"The choice was bad. It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it," he added.

He added FIFA in 2012 amended the criteria it used to select host countries in light of concerns over the working conditions at tournament-related construction sites in Qatar.

Qatar beat off competition from Japan, the United States of America, South Korea, and Australia to win the bid.

Sepp Blatter assiste à une conférence de presse à Jérusalem, le 19 mai 2015 / TV5. pulse senegal

Ahead of the World Cup, the Majority Leader in Ghana’s parliament has disclosed that the Black Stars can beat Portugal and Uruguay.

"The players we have now are budding stars. Players that must have efficient stamina to stand the play of Ronaldo and I am very hopeful if we gel together we should be able to conquer Portugal and Uruguay," he said on the floor of Parliament.

"I am hopeful but let us unite behind the players and the technical team and I believe we will perform," he added.