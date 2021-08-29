Awoniyi strikes again as Union add to Gladbach's misery

Th 24-year-old has now scored in each of Union's three Bundesliga games this term and is revelling playing alongside Germany striker Max Kruse.

"He's just an exceptional player," Awoniyi said of Kruse, who made the last of his 14 Germany appearances in 2015.

The 33-year-old has rebooted his career with Union after spells at Wolfsburg, Bremen, Gladbach and Fenerbahce.

"He has a lot of experience and knows what he wants to do every time he gets the ball," said Awoniyi.

"Once you play with him, he knows where you are and this has helped me a lot - it's good for both of us."

Awoniyi's transfer from Merseyside was made permanent this summer after spending last season on spell at Union, where he managed a total of five goals.

Winger Niko Giesselmann gave Union an early lead in Berlin, but Awoniyi finished a move he started from inside his own half for their superb second goal.

After a strong run, he exchanged passes with Kruse, who put Awoniyi into space to round Gladbach's goalkeeper Yann Sommer and score from a tight angle just before the break.

Awoniyi proved he can create chances as well as finish chances in the second half when his pass put Levin Oztunali in space but the midfielder fired wide.

The visitors scored a late consolation goal when Jonas Hofmann tapped the rebound in the net after a shot by substitute Laszlo Benes was saved.

Union are eighth after their first win in three league games.