Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Awudu Issaka urges Black Starlets to fast ahead of Nigeria tie


WAFU Zone B final U-17 World Cup hero calls on Black Starlets to fast ahead of Nigeria clash

Awudu Issaka has urged the Black Starlets to enter into a period of fasting ahead of their final against the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
U-17 World Cup hero calls on Black Starlets to fast ahead of Nigeria clash play

U-17 World Cup hero calls on Black Starlets to fast ahead of Nigeria clash

1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning player Awudu Issaka has adviced the Black Starlets to enter into at least six hour fasting as they prepare for the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

Ghana came from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso in the semi-finals and set a date with Nigeria who also brushed aside hosts Niger in the second semi-finals clash.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

Ahead of the final on Saturday, Awudu Issaka who was instrumental when Ghana won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador in 1995 has urged the Black Starlets to add spiritual preparation to the physical one in order to grind out the results against the Golden Eaglets.

“My advice to the Technical Staff of the Black starlets and the entire playing body is they should embark on an extensive fasting before the Saturday showdown with Nigeria,” Awudu Issaka

Either Ghana or Nigeria will secure the only slot from the WAFU Zone B to be eligible to compete in the Africa U-17 Nations Cup to be held in Tanzania later this year.

Awudu Issaka believes the new format makes qualification very difficult.

“The new CAF rules makes things difficult en route to the qualification to the U17 AFCON in Tanzania, it looks very difficult to get there because only one team will get the ticket there," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Leaders Zenit anxious to consolidate lead in Russia Football Leaders Zenit anxious to consolidate lead in Russia
Football: Mourinho turns on media 'lies' over use of Rashford Football Mourinho turns on media 'lies' over use of Rashford
Football: West Ham co-owner wants to stop agents 'sucking' money from football Football West Ham co-owner wants to stop agents 'sucking' money from football
Football: Ronaldo chases first Juve goal before Champions League return to Spain Football Ronaldo chases first Juve goal before Champions League return to Spain
Corruption: Refs who take bribe cannot be prosecuted, says GOC boss Corruption Refs who take bribe cannot be prosecuted, says GOC boss
Football: Crunch time for Cannavaro's Evergrande in Chinese Super League Football Crunch time for Cannavaro's Evergrande in Chinese Super League

Recommended Videos

UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0
Sports News: Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money Sports News Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money
Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana



Top Articles

1 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
2 Abdul Karim Migima 1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is deadbullet
3 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana secure final berth after...bullet
4 Serie A Kevin-Prince Boateng’s wife takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldobullet
5 Confirmed CAF/FIFA delegation finally announces Normalisation...bullet
6 Ghana Football Ex-Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, Dr. Kofi Amoah to...bullet
7 Liberia 1-2 Nigeria George Weah ‘plays football’ with...bullet
8 In Kenya Four Black Stars players to face sanctions for...bullet
9 Today In History Kotoko hammer Kampala City Council 6-0bullet
10 Ghana Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
2 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya...bullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt played on the left wing in his first appearance for Australia's Central Coast Mariners.
Football Play Usain Bolt in defence, says Spain's World Cup-winning coach
Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned because of this leaked video
Video Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned because of this leaked video
Tottenham's Harry Kane scored twice as Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 on their last visit to Wembley
Football Tottenham to test Liverpool's title credentials as Watford eye Man Utd scalp
Watford manager Javi Gracia has led the club to their best ever Premier League start with a perfect record after four games
Football Stability breeds surprise success for Gracia's Watford
X
Advertisement