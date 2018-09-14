Awudu Issaka urges Black Starlets to fast ahead of Nigeria tie

news

1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning player Awudu Issaka has adviced the Black Starlets to enter into at least six hour fasting as they prepare for the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

Ghana came from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso in the semi-finals and set a date with Nigeria who also brushed aside hosts Niger in the second semi-finals clash.

Ahead of the final on Saturday, Awudu Issaka who was instrumental when Ghana won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador in 1995 has urged the Black Starlets to add spiritual preparation to the physical one in order to grind out the results against the Golden Eaglets.

“My advice to the Technical Staff of the Black starlets and the entire playing body is they should embark on an extensive fasting before the Saturday showdown with Nigeria,” Awudu Issaka

Either Ghana or Nigeria will secure the only slot from the WAFU Zone B to be eligible to compete in the Africa U-17 Nations Cup to be held in Tanzania later this year.

Awudu Issaka believes the new format makes qualification very difficult.

“The new CAF rules makes things difficult en route to the qualification to the U17 AFCON in Tanzania, it looks very difficult to get there because only one team will get the ticket there," he added.