Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ayew brothers left out again in latest Black Stars squad


2019 AFCON Qualifier Ayew brothers left out again in latest Black Stars squad

The Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan – have once again been snubbed by Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 23-man squad for the country’s upcoming AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Black Stars will face the Leone Stars in a double-header qualifier in two week’s time as both teams look to make it to Cameroon 2019.

READ ALSO: Former Black Stars Captain: Stephen Appiah honoured by Fenerbahce

The big news is that the Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan – have once again been snubbed by the Black Stars coach.

However, Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been handed a recall to the team, having missed the last couple of international games.

Gyan has been handed a recall play

Gyan has been handed a recall

 

The Kayserispor attacker was omitted from the squad that faced Kenya last month, with Kwesi Appiah explaining that his exclusion was tactical.

Other players who have been handed recalls to the Black Stars are Felix Annan, Lumor Agbenyenu, Mubarak Wakaso and Bernard Mensah.

READ ALSO: David Brigidi: Karela United owner dies

Below is the Black Stars’ 23-man squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2019 Africa Nations Cup: Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah 2019 Africa Nations Cup Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah
Football: Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann plots to undo idol Guardiola Football Hoffenheim boss Nagelsmann plots to undo idol Guardiola
Football: Discarded Sanchez a window into Man Utd's wasted millions Football Discarded Sanchez a window into Man Utd's wasted millions
Football: Homecoming offers Man City's Sane chance to show Germany what they missed Football Homecoming offers Man City's Sane chance to show Germany what they missed
Football: Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to rekindle campaign Football Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to rekindle campaign
Football: Bamba double leads Lille to victory over Marseille Football Bamba double leads Lille to victory over Marseille

Recommended Videos

Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe
Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award



Top Articles

1 Next Move 3 clubs Paul Pogba may want to join nowbullet
2 Adult Film Hazard goal uploaded on PornHub with funny captionbullet
3 Premier League Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way to deal...bullet
4 David Brigidi Karela United owner diesbullet
5 2019 Africa Nations Cup Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by...bullet
6 Five Ghanaian players with university degreebullet
7 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers...bullet
8 The Best FIFA Men's Player This is the list of all winners...bullet
9 Football Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to...bullet
10 Football Dortmund go top as Alcacer brace seals...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
7 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport have...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over...bullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

French riot police gather to contain rowdy fans at the Montpellier v Nimes Ligue 1 match on Sunday.
Football Montpellier risk sanction after crowd trouble mars derby win
Daniel Sturridge preserved Liverpool's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a brilliant late equaliser in a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea
Football Five things we learned in the Premier League
Sam Vokes celebrates scoring Burnley's second goal in a 2-1 win away to Cardiff.
Football Vokes condemns winless Cardiff to another defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus superstar denies rape claim as 'fake news'
X
Advertisement