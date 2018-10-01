Ayew brothers left out again in latest Black Stars squad

news

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 23-man squad for the country’s upcoming AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Black Stars will face the Leone Stars in a double-header qualifier in two week’s time as both teams look to make it to Cameroon 2019.

The big news is that the Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan – have once again been snubbed by the Black Stars coach.

However, Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been handed a recall to the team, having missed the last couple of international games.

The Kayserispor attacker was omitted from the squad that faced Kenya last month, with Kwesi Appiah explaining that his exclusion was tactical.

Other players who have been handed recalls to the Black Stars are Felix Annan, Lumor Agbenyenu, Mubarak Wakaso and Bernard Mensah.

Below is the Black Stars’ 23-man squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.