Watch: Ayew brothers mobbed by several fans outside bar in Accra

However, the three footballers were mobbed by a large crowd when they were leaving the joint in their vehicles.

Jordan was forced to step out of his car to engage the teeming fans, who continued to chant his name as he stepped out.

The Ayew brothers have reunited in Ghana after playing key roles for their respective clubs in the just-ended season.

Rahim currently plies his trade with Gibraltar Premier League side FC Europa, whom he helped to finish second.

Jordan is also currently on the books of Premier League club Crystal Palace, while Andre recently parted ways with Championship side Swansea City.

In his farewell message to the Swansea fans, Andre promised to be back at the Liberty Stadium, although he was unsure of what capacity.

“I’m going to miss you. I’m going to miss everyone. I want to thank the staff, the coach Steve Cooper, physios, cooks, everyone. I had a special feeling with the club and all the people around, but it’s time to say goodbye.

“I know I’ll be back. I don’t know if as a player again or just to come and see you guys a few times. I will be back because there’s something at the club which I have in my heart.