Kwadwo Asamoah has opted out of Ghana’s clash against Ethiopia because of the invitation of Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars by James Kwesi Appiah according to reports circulating in the media.

The 29-year-old has withdrawn from the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday 18 November, 2018 in Addis Ababa due to a knee injury, despite playing the full throttle of Inter Milan’s 4-2 defeat to Atlanta.

It has been reported that Asamoah has feigned the injury and that the main reason for pulling out of the clash is the presence of the Ayew brothers.

Kwadwo Asamoah took a four year break from the Black Stars, citing frequent injuries and the need to secure a place at club level.

He returned this year after the Ayew brothers fell out with James Jwesi Appiah over failure to honour the Black Stars clash against Congo last year.

It has been reported that Kwadwo Asamoah returned on condition that the Ayew brothers would not be invited to the Black Stars any time soon.

It is believed that Kwadwo Asamoah will not comfortable sharing the same dressing room with Andre Ayew and his brother.

Sources claim the presence of the duo has hampered his progress on the international stage in a country where superstition is life burner.