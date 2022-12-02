Alidu Seidu also returns to the team as the starting right back ahead of Tariq Lamptey for this afternoon’s crucial class.
Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu return to Ghana’s lineup against Uruguay
Reading defender Baba Rahman has regained position in the starting XI of the Black Stars as Coach Otto Addo names a changed side against Uruguay.
Recommended articles
Coach Otto Addo maintains attacking trio of Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams.
Below is the starting lineup for the game
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Alidu Seidu
Baba Rahman
Mohammed Salisu
Daniel Amartey
Thomas Partey
Salis Ahmed Salis
Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Inaki Williams
Mohammed Kudus
More from category
-
Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu return to Ghana’s lineup against Uruguay
-
Move aside Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes is Portugal's new star
-
Cameroon to face a 'weakened' Brazil in crucial tie, can the Lions take advantage?