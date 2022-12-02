RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu return to Ghana’s lineup against Uruguay

Evans Annang

Reading defender Baba Rahman has regained position in the starting XI of the Black Stars as Coach Otto Addo names a changed side against Uruguay.

Alidu Seidu also returns to the team as the starting right back ahead of Tariq Lamptey for this afternoon’s crucial class.

Coach Otto Addo maintains attacking trio of Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams.

Below is the starting lineup for the game

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Baba Rahman

Mohammed Salisu

Daniel Amartey

Thomas Partey

Salis Ahmed Salis

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams

Mohammed Kudus

Evans Annang

