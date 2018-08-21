news

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is oozing with confidence ahead of the start of the new Bundesliga season after lasting the entire duration of Schalke O4's 2-0 win over FC Schweinfurt in the DFB Pokal on Sunday.

Rahman, who rejoined Schalke midway last season from Chelsea has seen his position at the club under threat following the arrival of 20 year old Moroccan left back Hamza Mendyl.

The 24 year old Ghanaian revealed he is a hundred percent fit for the season and he is hopeful of starting ahead of his main competitor for the position, Hamza Mendyl.

"I felt very well, the strength was back, I feel 100 percent again", Baba is quoted by the "Funke Mediengruppe" after the cup success in Schweinfurt.

"For us as a team that is very good," added Baba on competing with Hamza for the left back position.

"Yeah, everybody wants to play, I've been with this team for a long time and he [Hamza Mendyl] is new."

After his serious knee injury Baba Abdul Rahman has only completed a single Bundesliga match for the S04. Since 2016, he has been only eight times in the Bundesliga for the miners in the starting eleven.