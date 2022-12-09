Baba Rahman: It was great playing against Ronaldo and Son at World Cup

Rahman started two of Ghana’s group games as the Black Stars finished bottom of Group H at the World Cup.

He started in the opening game against Portugal and was again in the starting line-up when the Black Stars lost against Uruguay.

Having pitted his wits against both Ronaldo and Son, Rahman insists it was a great experience to play in his first World Cup and to face some of the best players in the world.

“It was a great experience [playing in the World Cup] and I really loved it. It was great,” he told Reading’s media.

“That’s what the World Cup is meant for, you have to play against the best players in the world so it was a nice experience playing against them (Ronaldo and Son).

“But I’ve played against Son severally, when we were both playing in Germany. It was a nice experience.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Rahman further stated that he was now looking forward to helping Reading finish the season on a high.