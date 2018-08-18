Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Baba Rahman makes first start for Schalke after 605 days


Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman makes first start for Schalke after 605 days

The 23-year-old started the German FA Cup match called DFB Pokal competition and played the entire duration of the game, helping his side to the victory.

  • Published:
play

Ghana defender Baba Rahman made his first start in 605 days in a German competition on Friday after featuring in Schalke's 2-0 away win over Schweinfurt, indicating he has fully recovered from his lingering injury problems.

The 23-year-old started the German FA Cup match called DFB Pokal competition and played the entire duration of the game, helping his side to the victory.

Baba was making his first start in all competitions in Germany since appearing against Hamburger SV in December 2016 - 605 days ago.

The talented left-back's appearance and performance in the match shows that he is ready for Bundesliga action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The left-back, who is currently on loan deal from Chelsea, has recovered from the knee injury he sustained while on international duty with Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana defender Rahman says he opted to sign for Schalke 04 because he believes in their philosophy.

“I am feeling very good and elated to be at Schalke again. This is a club that I know much [about] and believe in their philosophy and ambitions [that's why I came back]," Baba said.

Baba earlier joined Schalke in a loan deal during the 2016-17 season and made 21 appearances, scored one goal and provided one assist.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Football: Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure
Football: Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho? Football Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

The league took a two-month break for the June-July World Cup, leaving teams with a punishing schedule to make up for lost time
Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner