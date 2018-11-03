Baba Rahman returns to Schalke first team after injury

news

Ghana defender Baba Rahman will make a return to the starting line up of Schalke O4 after injuries to Hamza Mendyl and Bastian Oczipka.

The on-Chelsea defender started the season on a good note but was relegated to the bench after a run of poor games.

However, with Moroccan defender Mendyl suffering an injury on Wednesday in the DFB Pokal victory over Cologne, the Ghanaian remains coach Domenisco Todesco's only left back Choice.

German defender Bastian Oczipka is out for a couple of weeks but the extent of Hamza's injury is yet to be known.

Schalke will host Hannover on Saturday and Rahman will be expected to start as he looks to take advantage of the opportunity.