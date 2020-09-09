The 26-year-old finished off an incisive pass: scored a nice half volley which was met with applauds from his teammates.

Baba Rahman who returned to his mother club Chelsea following his fourth loan spell has shown that he can fight for a starting spot in the team when the time comes.

However, there are reports that he is not being by Frank Lampard ahead of the upcoming season, so he is likely going to be shipped for another loan term.

Baba Rahman joined Chelsea in the 2015/2016 season and after his first season at Chelsea, the former Augsburg defender has spent the rest of the years on loan.

Rahman played on loan for Schalke 04 for one and half seasons. Then he spent six months at Stade Reims. Last season, Rahman was on loan at Real Mallorca.