The turf of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi has wither which makes it diffiult to play comfortably.

It was earlier reported that CAF might presevent Kotoko from playing their CAF Confederation Cup homes games at the stadium due to the nature of its turf, but measures were put in place to resolve that with authorities.

CK Akonnor, following his side's 2-1 win against Zesco United on Wednesday has said that the Baba Yara Stadium pitch is below par.

“The Baba Yara Stadium is not at the level of international standards”, C.K Akunnor told the media about the state of the stadium.

Green Grass Technology were contracted to put the pitch in shape prior to the game against ZESCO United. The pitch has seen a bit of improvement, but Akunnor is still calling for more improvement.

“The field needs a lot of improvement because we need it for National games too. I won’t say the pitch has any negative effect on our performance”, he added.