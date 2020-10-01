Oppong was hit by a stray rubber bullet which was fired by a police officer to control crowd after agitated fans of Asante Kotoko attempted to attack match officials, following a home defeat against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the aborted 2019/2020 season.

He lost one of his eyes, but it was replaced through a surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Fans of Asante Kotoko and other sports enthusiasts footed his medical bills and offered him different kinds of assistance.

However, Augustine Oppong says he has been neglected for some time now and is currently going through an unbearable hardship.

"In fact, things are difficult for me now. People helped me initially but I had to struggle to feed the family from February. We suffered a lot throughout the lockdown.I even gave my Cocoa Farm out for money. Things are really difficult for me", he told Hello FM.

"The supporters have done their best and I'm very grateful. Don't know how to thank them. They've been very very supportive.

"Truth is after all that Christopher has done for me, I cannot rely on him to feed me and my family. That'll be unfair and unnecessary pressure on him.

"So, I'm begging everyone to come to my aid. Things are really difficult for me. I need help to cater for my children and wife - who is jobless. And, I don't want to drive again looking at the state of my sight in order not to get involved in an accident", he added.