The lucky punter emerged the latest biggest sports betting winner with Betway after winning GHC515,700.82.
Back to Back: Punter Charles A. wins GHc 515,700 bet after winning GHc263,000 last week
Ghana has a new betting king after a punter by the name Charles A. won back-to-back bets totaling almost GHc780,000 in the space of two weeks.
Charles A. won the amount after placing a sports bet on 10 football games played over the weekend. The bet placed covered matches in the Japanese, Tanzanian, Brazilian and US leagues.
Global gaming brand, Betway confirmed the news with a recognition of Charles A’s betting prowess as this marks his second most significant win in two weeks.
In a Twitter post, Betway said: “Charles do am again. Back-to back paaaa. Congratulations Charles on your big win AGAIN.”
Last week, Charles A. chalked his maiden significant success with Betway after winning GHC263,198.61.
The Betway punter successfully predicted the outcome of 11 games across the UEFA Nation’s League, Japanese League and a host of others.
He joins a long list of top winners on Betway like Kwakye T. who also won GHC 30,000 last week in the F1 Promo.
