Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Bale and Benzema in the goals as Real Madrid survive scare


Football Bale and Benzema in the goals as Real Madrid survive scare

Karim Benzema netted twice and Gareth Bale scored a trademark goal as Real Madrid overcame an early scare at Girona to win 4-1 on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gareth Bale scored a trademark goal play

Gareth Bale scored a trademark goal

(AFP)

Karim Benzema netted twice and Gareth Bale scored a trademark goal as Real Madrid overcame an early scare at Girona to win 4-1 on Sunday.

Seeking their second win of the new La Liga season, the European champions went behind after Borja Garcia opened the scoring for Girona with a superb goal after 17 minutes.

Real briefly looked rattled as Girona probed and Marcelo was continually exposed in the Real defence.

But the inevitable comeback started when Marco Asensio was sent tumbling to the turf by a clumsy challenge and captain Sergio Ramos scored with an audacious 'panenka' penalty on 39 minutes.

Asensio won his side's second spot kick as Pere Pons lunged at the Real forward.

This time it was Karim Benzema who stepped up to stroke home the penalty for his first goal of the season.

Bale produced a typical finish for Real's third goal, sprinting away from the Girona defence after being released by a wonderful pass from Isco and calmly steering the ball home.

Benzema scored his second on 80 minutes as he collected Bale's tempting cross and had time to turn and power the ball home.

The referee referred the goal to VAR for suspected offside but the goal was allowed to stand.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with Torino stalemate Football Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with Torino stalemate
Football: Bordeaux beat Monaco and say Thierry Henry could still come Football Bordeaux beat Monaco and say Thierry Henry could still come
Football: 'Remedy needed' - VAR grumbles blight German league's opening weekend Football 'Remedy needed' - VAR grumbles blight German league's opening weekend
Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak
Football: Bordeaux win but are coy on reports Henry will refuse their approach Football Bordeaux win but are coy on reports Henry will refuse their approach
Football: Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle Football Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over...bullet
8 Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester...bullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet
10 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma
Football Marseille close in on Roma midfielder Strootman
Dortmund captain Marco Reus (L) celebrates after his stunning free-kick flew into the RB Leipzig net via a deflection in Sunday's 3-1 home win.
Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back
Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany struggled against Wolves
Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata was back in Celtic's good books on Sunday
Football Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton