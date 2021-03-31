Bale praises caretaker boss Page after 'massive win' over Czechs

A place at the finals would set the seal on Bale's international career as he suggested on Monday this would be his last qualifying campaign.

Bale, currently on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid, has the delayed Euros to look forward to later this year but he will be 33 by the time the World Cup finals get underway.

"We didn't get off to the best start against Belgium so it was massively important to get the win tonight," he said.

"It was a massive result. We showed a lot of heart and desire to match a very physical team.

"It was very chaotic, especially second half, but we were ready and kept going until the end and the most important thing is to get that winner."