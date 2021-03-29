Bale willing to boycott social media over abuse of footballers

Bale, speaking on Monday, on the eve of Wales's 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic, said only a mass boycott would have an impact.

"If everyone did it at once, not just one or two people, I would," said the 31-year-old forward.

"If it was a campaign where a lot of influential people in sport and other forms of life on social media (acted) to make a statement then I think it could help.

"If that was the case I'm all for that."

Henry, who had 2.3 million followers on Twitter and 2.7 million on Instagram, told broadcaster ITV that he would return to social media when it was "safe".