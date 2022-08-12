Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

The award is named after former French footballer Raymond Kopa and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners. Unlike the Golden Boy award, the Kopa Trophy, even if less prestigious, is also open to those who play outside of Europe.

Last year, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala coveted the award with the 19-year-old attacker once again in contention for this year's edition.

Musial is also joined by Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka as well as former RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi who completed a summer switch to Borussia Dortmund.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 Kopa Trophy?

Karim Adeyemi - Germany & RB Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham - England & Borussia Dortmund

Eduardo Camavinga - France & Real Madrid

Gavi - Spain & Barcelona

Ryan Gravenberch - Netherlands & Ajax/Bayern Munich

Nuno Mendes - Portugal & PSG

Jamal Musiala - Germany & Bayern Munich

Joško Gvardiol - Croatia & RB Leipzig

Bukayo Saka - England & Arsenal

Florian Wirtz - Germany & Bayer Leverkusen