RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Authors:

David Ben

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and current holder Jamal Musiala, have all made it to the nominee list for this year's Kopa Trophy.

The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed
The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed

The Kopa Trophy is an association football award presented to the best performing player under the age of 21. It is organised by France Football.

The award is named after former French footballer Raymond Kopa and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners. Unlike the Golden Boy award, the Kopa Trophy, even if less prestigious, is also open to those who play outside of Europe.

Last year, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala coveted the award with the 19-year-old attacker once again in contention for this year's edition.

Musial is also joined by Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka as well as former RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi who completed a summer switch to Borussia Dortmund.

Karim Adeyemi nominee
Karim Adeyemi nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Jude Bellingham nominee
Jude Bellingham nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Eduardo Camavinga nominee
Eduardo Camavinga nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Gavi nominee
Gavi nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Ryan Gravenberch nominee
Ryan Gravenberch nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Nuno Mendes nominee
Nuno Mendes nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Jamal Musiala nominee
Jamal Musiala nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Josko Gavrdiol nominee
Josko Gavrdiol nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Bukayo Saka nominee
Bukayo Saka nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Florian Wirtz nominee
Florian Wirtz nominee Twitter/Ballon d'Or

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed

    Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

  • Ghanaian players to watch in Europe’s top leagues this season

    Ghanaian players to watch in Europe’s top leagues this season

  • The 2022 UEFA Men's Coach of The Year Award nominees have been revealed

    Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

Trending

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Cameroon's Andre Zambo Anguissa in his squad

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar