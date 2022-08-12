The Kopa Trophy is an association football award presented to the best performing player under the age of 21. It is organised by France Football.
Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and current holder Jamal Musiala, have all made it to the nominee list for this year's Kopa Trophy.
The award is named after former French footballer Raymond Kopa and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners. Unlike the Golden Boy award, the Kopa Trophy, even if less prestigious, is also open to those who play outside of Europe.
Last year, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala coveted the award with the 19-year-old attacker once again in contention for this year's edition.
Musial is also joined by Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka as well as former RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi who completed a summer switch to Borussia Dortmund.
Who are the nominees for the 2022 Kopa Trophy?
Karim Adeyemi - Germany & RB Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Jude Bellingham - England & Borussia Dortmund
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Eduardo Camavinga - France & Real Madrid
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Gavi - Spain & Barcelona
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Ryan Gravenberch - Netherlands & Ajax/Bayern Munich
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Nuno Mendes - Portugal & PSG
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Jamal Musiala - Germany & Bayern Munich
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Joško Gvardiol - Croatia & RB Leipzig
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Bukayo Saka - England & Arsenal
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
Florian Wirtz - Germany & Bayer Leverkusen
Twitter/Ballon d'Or
