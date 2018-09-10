Bankroller of AshGold loses Lamborghini in bet

news

President of Ashanti Gold fc Dr. Kwaku Frimpong a.k.a Champion had to surrender the keys to his posh Lamborghini to Dr. Kwame Kyei after Miners suffered a 3-2 defeat in the hands of the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday.

It is understood that Dr. Kwaku Frimpong pledged to give away his car should his side AshGold fail to beat Kotoko in their epic friendly tie.

READ MORE: Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat

In fulfilling his promise after Kotoko reigned supreme by coming twice from behind to edge Ashgold, he handed over the keys to his $250,000 Lamborghini car to a lady who was sitting beside him.

The Kotoko supporters argued they suspects he came to the stadium with the lady, claiming they had seen them together before the start of the game.

Dr. Frimpong, then handed the keys over to Dr. Kwame Kyei the bankroller of the Kumasi giants.

The Porcupine Warriors will make a trip to Obuasi to face the Miners in the second leg of the two legged friendlies to determine the winner.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has revealed that he has struck a deal with Dr. Kyei to bet with their houses at the Achimota Golf Park area concerning who wins the second. According to Dr. Frimpong the loser will surrender his house to the winner.

“Yes I lost the first bet and I congratulate Kotoko for what happened,” Dr. Frimpong told Oyerepa FM.

“I gave the keys to Dr. Kwame Kyei because the supporters didn’t allow one lady that won to move the vehicle ”

“Dr. Kwame Kyei has asked us to bet on the second leg with our houses. We both have houses at Achimota Golf Park, Kwame Kyei has 5 of them and I have 12.”

“Both are valued at $500,000 each so any of us who wins will possess the house. We will beat them at Obuasi.”

READ MORE: La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

It is believed Dr. Kwaku Frimpong received his car back and his pledge was just to hype the match and it really worked as large Kotoko following trooped to watch their idol club battle it out against the Miners.

And he has deployed the same strategy to market the second leg at Obuasi