Several clubs have been in the race for Neymar after his relationship with PSG got bad, but it appears Barcelona have taken the lead in the pursuit of the Brazilian forward.

The player knew that Barcelona were preparing another offer and he is aware that now is the decisive moment in this summer transfer saga.

It has been made clear to Leonardo that the Brazilian wants to return to his former home, and not go to Juventus or Real Madrid.

A Blaugrana delegation travelled to Paris on Tuesday to meet with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo and to present a new offer, one of 170 million euros and one that could include Ousmane Dembele.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the 2017-18 season for a world record fee of 222 million euros.

Neymar has, however, failed to inspire the Parisians to the level they want to attain in the UEFA Champions League, following years of dominating the French Ligue 1 due to injuries and issues of indiscipline.

The 27-year-old has been eyeing a move away from Paris Saint Germain after he fell out with the fans and some of the powers-there-be at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint Germain who wanted to recoup the amount they cough up for Neymar rejected Barcelona’s earlier bid for the former Santos player.

But It seems a return to the Camp Nou is back to the card, following a report that Neymar has told PSG that he only wants to join Barcelona.