Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

After a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League, Barcelona returns to action against arch-rivals Real Madrid this weekend

The Catalan side will feature the OVO owl in front of their jersey. The change of icon comes as a result of Barcelona's partnership with Audio streaming and media services provider Spotify.

The partnership means that Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Aubrey Drake Graham is the first Spotify artist to feature on Barcelona’s kit.

Pulse Nigeria

Drake and Barcelona

Drake's OVO owl appearing on the Barcelona jersey is to celebrate his achievement as the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

A message by Spotify on the new Barcelona jersey said, "Not only is @champagnepapi the first artist to hit 50 billion Spotify streams, but now he’ll also be the first artist to appear on the @fcbarcelona jersey during this weekend’s El Clásico match."

Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona also explained the change in the logo for the Clasico with a message that said, "To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion streams on @spotify @FCBarcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday 😵‍💫 this doesn’t feel real but it is."