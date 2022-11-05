Barcelona facing reality check after slow start to the season

The masters of the Tiki-Taka style of play were obviously dawned with the departure of arguably the best to have ever graced this beautiful game; Lionel Andres Messi. The secret, yet known ingredient to their sweet and fearful presence on the field of play to opponents was gone.

As if that was not bad enough, they were financially crippled. Josep Maria Bartomeu Floreta, was blamed for this crisis, he was accused of sanctioning outrageous contracts to players.

Getty Images

Here comes the savior, Joan Laporta! Yes, the former club president came back to put Barcelona in order. His immediate priority was to bring in Xavi Hernandez from Al Sadd SC. This move brought a lot of joy to FC Barcelona fans.

Next phase, let’s sign players, a lot of players! Chelsea must be pained as they swept them of prime targets like Jules Kounde, and Raphinha. Andres Christensen joined them as a free agent from Chelsea. Frank Kessie joined them from AC Milan, Dembele signed a new contract and here comes the big fish… Robert Lewandowski! Yes! The goal machine decided to leave the glorious FC Bayern Munich and explore the famous La Liga with the 26-time league champions.

Much was expected from this team. Now, is this team living to the “Culers” expectation? Were the fans right to demand much from them this early? Here comes the reality!

AFP

FC Barcelona is currently living under the shadows of the 14-time UCL winners and 35-time La Liga champions Real Madrid. Real Madrid currently sits at the summit of the league table and is the favourite to win the title.

The Barcelona team obviously needs time to jell, be accustomed to the coach’s philosophy and style of play. To make things worse, Kounde and Christensen are faced with injuries.

Their regular humblers, Bayern Munich, just did a double over them in the group stages of the UCL. They now find themselves playing in the UEFA Europa League, a tournament that does not befit their status, their ambitious fans claim.

Reality check, FC Barcelona isn’t the same club of old. The team is going through a new phase. It will take time. Two or three years from now, I think they can work their way out to be one of the best teams on the field of play. For now, though, their name and past glory does the trick.

Article By: Erica Afrifah Osei