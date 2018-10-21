Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Barcelona have failed to beat Madrid without Messi since 2004

Barcelona are yet to miss an El Classico clash without Lionel Messi since the Argentine made his debut for the Catalans in 2004

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona have failed to beat Madrid without Messi since 2004 play

Barcelona have failed to beat Madrid without Messi since 2004

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Barca confirmed Messi will be out for around three weeks, ruling him out of Wednesday's meeting with Inter in the Champions League.

And the Clasico will have an entirely new complexion after an era of Messi-Ronaldo dominance with neither player on show next weekend.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Barca have not won a Clasico without Messi since his debut for the club, failing to win either of the two matches with Madrid he has missed since 2004.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Saudi Arabian Prince to make £4 Billion takeover bid for Man United Saudi Arabian Prince to make £4 Billion takeover bid for Man United
These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will miss These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will miss
Football: Hofmann hits hat-trick against ex-club Mainz as Gladbach go second Football Hofmann hits hat-trick against ex-club Mainz as Gladbach go second
Football: Five things we learned in the Premier League Football Five things we learned in the Premier League
Football: Everton make Palace pay for penalty miss Football Everton make Palace pay for penalty miss
How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every clash How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every clash

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media kingbullet
3 Stephen Appiah’s goal features in UEFA Champions League Friday...bullet
4 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to hit 400 goals in...bullet
5 Football Ronaldo celebrates landmark goal but Juve's perfect run...bullet
6 Football Chelsea v Man United: 3 things we learnedbullet
7 This is how much Barcelona is supposed to pay for Neymar’s...bullet
8 Football Barca victory tarnished as injured Messi set to...bullet
9 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
10 These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCONbullet

Top Videos

1 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
4 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World Cup glorybullet
5 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
6 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
7 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
10 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA...bullet

Football

Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile unlocked Parma's defence Sunday
Football Immobile lifts Lazio into contention as plucky Parma foiled
Julen Lopetegui is under pressure as Real Madrid coach.
Football Lopetegui the fall-guy for wider malaise at Madrid
Peter Velappan was Asian Football Confederation general secretary for 29 years
Football Tributes for former top Asian football official Velappan
Despite Honda being in the thick of the action, there was no way back for the reigning champions Melbourne Victory
Football Japan's Honda on target as A-League season kicks off
X
Advertisement