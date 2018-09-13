Pulse.com.gh logo
Barcelona unveil new third kit with PES Reveal


Konami Barcelona have used Pro Evolution 2019 to unveil new third kit

Ronaldo or Messi is rated with the highest overall depending on who is that year's cover star for FIFA.

  Published:
play Barcelona's new third kit in the new tradition of shirt waving around in the air and folded up on a seat. Images: Barcelona.

The final batch of ratings for the FIFA 19 game have been released, amid some interesting surprises.

For the first time in the history of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been rated equally.

This has never happened in any of the previous FIFA games and it appears EA Sports simply wanted to play it safe with fans of both footballers.

Previously, one of either Ronaldo or Messi is rated with the highest overall depending on who is that year's cover star for FIFA.

READ ALSO: FIFA 19 demo to be released September 13

Ronaldo co-stars on the FIFA 19 cover together with Brazil superstar Neymar, but this time it doesn’t make the Portuguese the highest rated player in the game.

Rather, the Juventus attacker shares that spot with eternal rival Messi, with both players having an overall rating of 94.

Another interesting feature of the FIFA 19 is that fans of the hardcore Ultimate Team can now create their dream team featuring Ronaldo and Messi as combined strikers.

Ronaldo's FIFA 19 Ultimate Team card has been made a ST for Juventus, while, Messi's CF position can be easily changed with a formation style.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Appiah must explain call ups - Augustine Arhinful

The FIFA 19 will finally be out on September 28 for both PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Marcus Rashford scored twice for England against Spain and Switzerland in the past week
Football Give Rashford time to shine, insists Southgate
Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov, shown here during a July court appearance, has been hospitalised, with his girlfriend saying she was "not ruling out... outside interference"
Football Pussy Riot says activist hospitalised, 'poisoned'
Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition
Ghana Premier League Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has looked fatigued in the opening weeks of the season
Football Kane, Salah in spotlight as struggling stars clash
