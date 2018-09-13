news

The final batch of ratings for the FIFA 19 game have been released, amid some interesting surprises.

For the first time in the history of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been rated equally.

This has never happened in any of the previous FIFA games and it appears EA Sports simply wanted to play it safe with fans of both footballers.

Previously, one of either Ronaldo or Messi is rated with the highest overall depending on who is that year's cover star for FIFA.

Ronaldo co-stars on the FIFA 19 cover together with Brazil superstar Neymar, but this time it doesn’t make the Portuguese the highest rated player in the game.

Rather, the Juventus attacker shares that spot with eternal rival Messi, with both players having an overall rating of 94.

Another interesting feature of the FIFA 19 is that fans of the hardcore Ultimate Team can now create their dream team featuring Ronaldo and Messi as combined strikers.

Ronaldo's FIFA 19 Ultimate Team card has been made a ST for Juventus, while, Messi's CF position can be easily changed with a formation style.

The FIFA 19 will finally be out on September 28 for both PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.