Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jean-Clair Todibo are the only two fully fit players who won't be making the trip to Madrid for tomorrow's Clásico at the Bernabéu.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde announced a 19-man squad list for the Real Madrid game, and has included all of his star players - even the ones who are carrying knocks from Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie.

Also in the list is Colombian centre-back Jeison Murillo.

Todibo, who won't be officially available to play for Barça - only in cases of extreme emergency, and Boateng, will remain at home along with injured players Rafinha and Vermaelen. Busquets, Rakitic, Dembélé, Luis Suárez and Messi, who starred in Wednesday's 0-3 Cup victory, should be in line to start on Saturday.

Barcelona squad:

Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur Melo, Luis Suárez, Leo Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Malcom, Clément Lenglet, Jeison Murillo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Carles Aleñà, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti.