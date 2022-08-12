Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

An opening Friday night clash between Osasuna and Sevilla will be the first of many games in the 2022/23 season, which many analysts and fans are already predicting will be yet another season for defending champions Real Madrid, or their now start-studded rivals Barcelona.

Unsurprisingly, the notion is not any different inside Pulse Sports.

Pulse Nigeria

During a roundtable conversation with Joba Ogunwale, David Ben, Tosin Abayomi and Solace Chukwu, all four analysts predicted a nearly similar top table finish for the Spanish top flight this season.

Who wins the La Liga?

Joba: "Barcelona!"

"While I think Madrid have the chemistry, I think their ageing midfield will cost them in the long run. Meanwhile, Barcelona have made some good signings, even though they risked their future in the process. However, I think from what I saw in pre-season games, they have no major weakness."

David: "Barcelona’s new look side under Xavi looks as promising as ever and if there’s any team that can stop Madrid’s dominance next season, it has to be this new look Barca side."

Solace: "Real Madrid - the reigning champions have had a quiet summer, efficiently strengthening the squad with Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni and suffering no crippling losses.

"Whereas Barcelona have made the more eye-catching signings, only 11 players can be on the pitch at any one time, and Real Madrid have continuity and experience on their side.

AFP

"That lends itself to another crack at the lead, and while I expect Barcelona to run them closer this time, I believe both clubs will push one another and Real will emerge victorious at the end of the day."

Tosin: "Recruitment, depth and growth of younger players will propel Barcelona to the title."

What other teams make up Spain's top 4?

Joba: "Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla."

David: "Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla."

Solace: "Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla."

Tosin: "Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla."

Haha. Why are all your picks so similar? Is the La Liga so obvious?

"Sadly, no one else in La Liga looks capable of upsetting his quartet," Solace quickly chipped in.

La Liga

"Villarreal have a good chance, but Unai Emery is a cup manager and they draw too many league matches, so I will stick with this four," he concluded.