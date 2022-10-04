Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Both clubs go head-to-head in the competition on Tuesday night looking to keep pace with Group C leader, Bayern Munich.

Ahead of the blockbuster game at the majestic San Siro, the visitors Barcelona shared a beautiful training picture of some of their stars while in training.

The picture was shared on the club's official social media page, with the caption, "family" as the team stepped up preparation for the game.

Pulse Nigeria

In the picture, which was dominated by some of Barcelona's brightest young talents led by Pedri and Ansu Fati, all but Ousmane Dembele were wearing a smile.

The 25-year-old Frenchman was the only one who wore a 'serious look' while others, including the goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen enjoyed the moment.

Other pictures shared include that of coach Xavi Hernandez, who looked very focused as he monitored proceedings in training.

Midfield star, Gavi was also not left out and world-class centre-forward, Robert Lewandowski.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona eyes return to winning ways against Inter

Meanwhile, the Champions League game at San Siro on Tuesday is important for both clubs for different reasons.

The home side Inter will be looking to end a run of two (2) consecutive defeats in all competitions with a win to ease pressure on manager Simeone Inzaghi.

AFP

For the visitors, Barcelona will be hoping to put behind them that painful 2-0 defeat to rivals Bayern Munich in the competition. That loss has been the only stain in what has been an outstanding start to the season for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Barcelona won seven (7) and drawn two (2) of 10 matches this season, with just one defeat, the loss to Bayern.

Pulse Nigeria

Inter and Barcelona are no strangers to each other in the Champions League but the LaLiga side has the advantage going into the encounter.

The game tonight will be the 11th meeting between two teams, with Barcelona having won six (6) of those battles compared to one for Inter.

Pulse Nigeria