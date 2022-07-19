Robert Lewandowski is the latest culer in town after FC Barcelona completed his transfer from Bayern Munich.
Barcelona slap €500m as buyout clause on 33-year-old Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski will be the latest star to torment La Liga defenses after he completed a move to FC Barcelona.
Barcelona had finally confirmed Lewandowski as the club's latest signing after he was unveiled on Tuesday night.
Lewandowski has swapped Allianz Arena for Camp Nou in a move that will see Bayern Bank €50 million as a transfer fee.
The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him wear the Barcelona colours until the summer of 2026.
ALSO READ
"Barcelona and Bayern [Munich] have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of [Robert] Lewandowski for a total of €45 million + €5 million in variables," Barcelona said in a statement on their website.
Lewandowski gets €500m as release clause
To ensure that the new €50m man will remain at the club for the next four years, Barcelona has slapped a ridiculous sum of €500m as the buyout clause for the Polish international.
"Lewandowski's buyout clause has been set at €500 million," the club added in the statement.
Of course, after seeing off competition from other European giants like PSG and Chelsea, the La Liga club is not taking any chances at all.
Lewandowski becomes Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer, following the earlier arrivals of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Brazilian star, Raphinha from Leeds United.
More from category
-
Barcelona slap €500m as buyout clause on 33-year-old Lewandowski
-
‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred
-
Football Transfer News live updates