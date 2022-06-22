RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Barcelona star Memphis Depay connects with Sulley Muntari

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Barcelona superstar Memphis Depay shared a sociable moment with veteran Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari during his visit to Ghana.

Depay touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra last Wednesday and was given a great reception.

The Netherlands international later paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and also met with Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

He also graced the Madina Astroturf park with Quincy Promes to play football against a Mohammed Salisu-led select side.

The 28-year-old connected with several local footballers during the kick-about in Madina and also met with former Inter Milan star midfielder Muntari.

Depay has also been undertaking numerous projects in Ghana and has often supported the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind in the Central Region.

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old refurbished the washroom facilities of the school and also donated sporting equipment and other items to the kids.

In a post on Twitter, Barcelona praised their player for his works, while citing his spread of love in Ghana.

“Spreading the Blaugrana love. Memphis in Ghana,” the Spanish giants tweeted in response to the winger’s post.

Meanwhile, Depay expressed his delight at meeting Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, while gifting the head of state a signed jersey.

“Grateful to meet the president of a country that I love so much. Coming back home feels always amazing and Ghana is the future y’all stay tuned!,” Depay wrote.

“Oh and you know I had to bring a jersey of the best club in the world for the mister President.”

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father Dennis Depay and Dutch mother Cora Schensema in the city of Moordrecht.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

