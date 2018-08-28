Barcelona striker Alcacer set to join Dortmund - reports

news

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer is on the verge of signing for on loan Borussia Dortmund after undergoing a medical on Tuesday German media reported.

The 24-year-old Spain international arrived in Dortmund on Monday, according to Germany's top-selling Bild, plus local papers WAZ and Ruhr Nachrichten, with a deal expected to be finalised imminently.

Alcacer should join the German League side on a one-year loan deal, costing 2.2 million euros ($2.6m), with an option to buy of 25m euros if the Spaniard successfully meets Dortmund's need for a goal-scoring striker.

The right-footed centre forward joined Barcelona for 30 million euros in 2016 after scoring 43 goals for Valencia with 17 assists in 124 matches.

However, he failed to force his way into Barcelona's starting eleven with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi ahead of him, but still managed 15 goals in 50 games with eight assists.

Borussia are looking for a striker since burly Belgian Michy Batshuayi returned to Chelsea, and was then loaned to Valencia, after a five-month deal stay with Dortmund last season.

Should the Alcacer deal fall through, French striker Anthony Modeste, who has reportedly actioned a clause to cancel his contract with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian due to a salary dispute, would be an option for Dortmund.

The 30-year-old scored 25 Bundesliga goals for Cologne during the 2016/17 season before moving to China.

Dortmund opened their 2018/19 campaign under new head coach Lucien Favre with a 4-1 thumping of RB Leipzig on Sunday when Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel scored on his debut with a stunning bicycle kick.