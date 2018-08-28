Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona striker Alcacer set to join Dortmund - reports


Football Barcelona striker Alcacer set to join Dortmund - reports

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer is on the verge of signing for on loan Borussia Dortmund after undergoing a medical on Tuesday German media reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish forward Paco Alcacer (R) is reportedly on the verge of joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season. play

Spanish forward Paco Alcacer (R) is reportedly on the verge of joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

(AFP/File)

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer is on the verge of signing for on loan Borussia Dortmund after undergoing a medical on Tuesday German media reported.

The 24-year-old Spain international arrived in Dortmund on Monday, according to Germany's top-selling Bild, plus local papers WAZ and Ruhr Nachrichten, with a deal expected to be finalised imminently.

Alcacer should join the German League side on a one-year loan deal, costing 2.2 million euros ($2.6m), with an option to buy of 25m euros if the Spaniard successfully meets Dortmund's need for a goal-scoring striker.

The right-footed centre forward joined Barcelona for 30 million euros in 2016 after scoring 43 goals for Valencia with 17 assists in 124 matches.

However, he failed to force his way into Barcelona's starting eleven with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi ahead of him, but still managed 15 goals in 50 games with eight assists.

Borussia are looking for a striker since burly Belgian Michy Batshuayi returned to Chelsea, and was then loaned to Valencia, after a five-month deal stay with Dortmund last season.

Should the Alcacer deal fall through, French striker Anthony Modeste, who has reportedly actioned a clause to cancel his contract with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian due to a salary dispute, would be an option for Dortmund.

The 30-year-old scored 25 Bundesliga goals for Cologne during the 2016/17 season before moving to China.

Dortmund opened their 2018/19 campaign under new head coach Lucien Favre with a 4-1 thumping of RB Leipzig on Sunday when Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel scored on his debut with a stunning bicycle kick.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court Number 12 Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song popular in Spain Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song popular in Spain
Football: Pogba says Man Utd players in 'shock' after Spurs humbling Football Pogba says Man Utd players in 'shock' after Spurs humbling
New Beginning: Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group? New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon Group?
Football: Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United Football Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United
Confederation of African Football: CAF deny reports of taking AWCON 2018 rights off Ghana Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of taking AWCON 2018 rights off Ghana

Recommended Videos

Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song
Video: Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu
Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
3 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rightsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
5 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
6 Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts...bullet
7 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
9 Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academybullet
10 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Thierry Henry will not join Bordeax, the French club has confirmed
Football Henry not joining Bordeaux as talks break down
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah looks on during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 25, 2018
Football Salah row escalates with Egyptian FA
Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana's Adolf Otibo scores twice on debut for Guadalajara's 3-2 win in Spain
Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights
Black Queens Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights