Video: Barcelona superstar Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Depay is seen being welcome by ace sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and some dancers at the airport.

The 28-year-old seemed very excited by the reception he got and even joined the dancers to also show off some dancing skills.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

The winger later moved to Lyon after an unsuccessful spell with the Red Devils and currently plies his trade at Barcelona.

He may not have played for Ghana but Depay holds strong ties to the West African country and often visits to fraternise with his family here.

The Dutchman is currently the deputy captain of the Netherlands and has been one of the Oranje’s best players in the last few years.

On Tuesday, Depay once again stole the show after scoring a last-minute winner as Louis van Gaal’s side beat Wales 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League.