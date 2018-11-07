Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Barcelona through in Champions League as Liverpool suffer shock loss

Barcelona secured their place in the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw away to Inter Milan, as Harry Kane revived Tottenham Hotspur's hopes but Liverpool slumped to a shock defeat.

  • Published:
Used sparingly since being signed in the summer, Malcom scored for Barcelona as they drew 1-1 away to Inter to qualify for the Champions League last 16 play

Used sparingly since being signed in the summer, Malcom scored for Barcelona as they drew 1-1 away to Inter to qualify for the Champions League last 16

(AFP)

Barcelona secured their place in the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw away to Inter Milan, as Harry Kane revived Tottenham Hotspur's hopes but Liverpool slumped to a shock defeat.

Last year's runners-up were beaten by Red Star Belgrade, although the biggest losers on the night were Thierry Henry's Monaco, who were eliminated following a resounding loss to Club Brugge.

Lionel Messi was still missing for Barcelona at the San Siro, and it was substitute Malcom who came off the bench to give the Spanish champions a late lead.

But Inter hit back to earn a point thanks to Mauro Icardi's 87th-minute leveller, keeping the three-time former winners on course to join Barcelona in qualifying for the last 16 from Group B.

Tottenham remain in the hunt, however, after Kane's late brace secured a 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch side had got off to a superb start at Wembley, taking the lead when Luuk de Jong headed home in the second minute.

Mauricio Pochettino's team were starting to get desperate when skipper Kane equalised with 12 minutes left, and he headed home in the 89th minute with the help of two deflections as Spurs got their first win of the campaign.

Harry Kane play

Harry Kane's brace helped revive Tottenham's European campaign as they beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1

(AFP)

"We had to dig deep and find another level when it mattered. The whole season we've been grinding out results here and there," said Kane.

Liverpool were strong favourites away to Red Star in Serbia, but Jurgen Klopp's team were poor in a 2-0 defeat to the 1991 European Cup winners.

Milan Pavkov scored twice in seven first-half minutes, heading in the opener and then beating Alisson with a powerful strike from range, to the delight of a huge home support.

"The boys are very disappointed, I'm very disappointed and we have to do better," said Klopp.

The defeat exposes the Anfield club to the threat of an early elimination in Group C, with Napoli coming from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the night's other game.

Napoli hold PSG

Kylian Mbappe set up Juan Bernat to put Paris ahead just before the break, but Lorenzo Insigne beat Gianluigi Buffon from the penalty spot in the second half as these sides played out a draw for the second time in a fortnight.

"This is a difficult group but we saw with Liverpool losing that everything is possible," said PSG's Julian Draxler. "A draw in Naples is not bad and we still have our fate in our own hands."

It was a bad night for Mohamed Salah and Liverpool as they lost to Red Star Belgrade play

It was a bad night for Mohamed Salah and Liverpool as they lost to Red Star Belgrade

(AFP)

Liverpool and Napoli are locked on six points from four games, with PSG one behind and Red Star another point adrift. Liverpool travel to the French capital in their next game.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid gained revenge for a 4-0 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund last month as Diego Simeone's side defeated the Germans 2-0 in Spain, Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann scoring the goals.

The two favourites in Group A are not guaranteed a path to the last 16 yet, however, after Club Brugge claimed a stunning 4-0 win at Monaco.

The Belgians had not won a Champions League match since 2005, but they were 3-0 up midway through the first half at the Stade Louis II. Hans Vanaken scored twice, including a penalty, and the Brazilian Wesley belted in the third before Ruud Vormer sealed the win.

'Worrying' for Henry

Thierry Henry is still looking for his first win in charge of Monaco play

Thierry Henry is still looking for his first win in charge of Monaco

(AFP)

Semi-finalists in 2017, Monaco are now eliminated. It was a dreadful display from a side who have not won in 15 games, including five matches under Henry.

This result also came on the day the club's Russian billionaire owner Dmitry Rybolovlev was arrested in a corruption investigation.

"We started well, but once we fell behind we stopped playing and that's a little bit worrying," said Henry of his team's performance.

Porto are on the brink of qualification from Group D after a 4-1 win at home to Lokomotiv Moscow. They lead the section by two points from Schalke, who defeated Galatasaray 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil
Football: Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
Real Madrid's Argentinian interim coach Santiago Solari wants the job on a permanent basis.
Football Brave Solari making his own luck as Madrid revival continues
X
Advertisement