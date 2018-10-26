Barcelona vs Real Madrid in numbers

news

Sunday's clash will be the 238th competitive Clasico, though Madrid and Barca have met another 34 times in friendlies and other exhibition matches.

Head to head

La Liga clashes

As things stand, Los Blancos have the edge when it comes to the head-to-head record, but it is very close.

Real Madrid have won two more league games than Barcelona.

Below is the breakdown:

Real Madrid wins-72

Draws-34

Barcelona wins- 70

Real Madrid goals- 285

Barcelona goals- 282

Total matches- 176

The game between the Catalans and the Los Blancos on Sunday will come off at Camp Nou.

Matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou:

Barcelona have won 49, lost 20 and drawn 19 of the 88 games played against Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants have failed to win any of their past three games against the White Angles- drawn two and lost one.

All competitive games

In all competitive games Real Madrid have won 95, drawn 50 and lost 92 against Barcelona.

Below is the breakdown:

Real Madrid wins 95

Draws 50

Barcelona wins 92

Real Madrid goals 400

Barcelona goals 386

Total matches 237

Since Barca made Pep Guardiola their coach in the summer of 2008, though, the tide has been turning.

In La Liga, Barca have won 12 of the Clasicos played since Guardiola's appointment, drawing four and losing four. They also won the 2010-11 Champions League semi-final, which was the first time the clubs have met in that competition since 2002.

THE TROPHY CABINETS

Comparison of the trophies won by Barcelona and Real Madrid

Despite Barca's period of dominance under Guardiola, Madrid still have the bragging rights when it comes to the trophy cabinet, too.

Los Blancos have won 33 league championships — a Spanish record — and remain eight ahead of the Blaugrana. They are also well clear when it comes to the Champions League, with 13 to Barca's five.

Real Madrid have won 33 league titles, whereas Barcelona have 25

Barcelona have claimed 30 Copa Del Rey trophies as against 19 by Real Madrid

The Los Blancos have won 10 Supercopa de Espana, while the Catalans have managed 13 titles.

Real Madrid have clinched 13 UEFA Champions League trophies, whereas Barcelona have five.

Barca have won five UEFA Super Cup titles, while Real Madrid have claimed five as well

Both sides have won three FIFA Club World Cup, apiece.

In all Real Madrid have won won 83 trophies, whereas Barcelona have clinched 80