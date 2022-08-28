RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Show me your Striker!' - Reactions as Lewandowski helps Barcelona crush Valladolid at home

David Ben

Lewandowski bagged a brace as Barcelona cruised to a comfortable victory over La Liga returnees at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

Social media reactions as Barca crush Valladolid 4-0 on Sunday night in La Liga
Social media reactions as Barca crush Valladolid 4-0 on Sunday night in La Liga

The Blaugrana recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday evening, August 28, 2022.

Barcelona were in total control in the opening period and after dominating proceedings, soon found themselves ahead in the game.

Robert Lewandowski guided home a beautiful cross from Raphinha in the 24th minute into the back of the net as the Catalans' summer signings combined for the team's first goal.

Lewandowski opened his scoring with his first goal at the Spotify Camp Nou against Real Valladolid on Sunday evening
Lewandowski opened his scoring with his first goal at the Spotify Camp Nou against Real Valladolid on Sunday evening Twitter

Xavi's men soon doubled their advantage after a brilliant run from Ousmane Dembele into the opposition box saw the Frenchman find Pedri who beautifully found the bottom right corner of the Valladolid net to put Barca 2-0 up.

The Catalans continued to dominate right until halftime as the Blaugrana went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Pedri scored Barca's second of the game
Pedri scored Barca's second of the game Twitter

Barcelona continued their dominance in the second period and once more extended their lead. after Dembele this time found Lewandowski in the 65th minute with the Polish striker scoring a brilliant back-heel goal and bagging his brace.

Lewandowski scored a brace for Barcelona against Valladolid on Sunday night
Lewandowski scored a brace for Barcelona against Valladolid on Sunday night Twitter

Barca were still not done yet as second-half substitute Sergi Roberto landed one final blow in the 92nd minute in stoppage time to condemn the visitors to a 4-0 win.

Dembele with a brace of assists and Lewandowski with two goals in each half was the major highlight of an entirely dominant win for Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Here's how fans have reacted on social media to Barcelona's win on Sunday night:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Trending

Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will lead Paris Saint-Germain in their quest for the Champions League

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

UEFA Champions League trophy
UCL

Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

Oliver Khan

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

Alexander Isak
TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive