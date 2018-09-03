Pulse.com.gh logo
Barcelona's Malcom suffers sprained ankle


Football Barcelona's Malcom suffers sprained ankle

Barcelona forward Malcom sprained his ankle in training on Monday, the club has announced.

Brazilian Malcom joined Barcelona from Bordeaux in a deal worth 41 million euros play

Brazilian Malcom joined Barcelona from Bordeaux in a deal worth 41 million euros

(AFP/File)

Malcom, who joined Barca from Bordeaux in July, is expected to be out for one week.

A club statement read: "In Monday morning's training session with the Barcelona squad, Malcom suffered a sprain to the lateral external ligament of his right ankle. The estimated recovery time is one week."

The 21-year-old is unlikely to miss any fixtures, with Barcelona's next match against Real Sociedad on September 15, after the international break.

