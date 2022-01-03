Basel signs 18-year old Ghanaian Emmanuel Essiam

In an announcement post on social media, the Swiss giants said Essiam has penned a contract that will last till June 2026.

"We are happy that with Emmanuel we were able to tie a promising talent in midfield to FCB in the long term. He has good dynamics, is agile and agile."

"He works hard in the center, always in the service of the team and can therefore recapture many balls from the opponent," Basel squad planner Philipp Kaufmann said.

Essiam, who is palpably excited about the move, hopes to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny and countryman Samuel Inkoom, by flourishing at Basel.

“The knowledge of the size and history of the club, the enthusiastic fans, the national and international successes as well as the stories of African players like Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny and Samuel Inkoom, who launched their European careers at FCB, made me feel that Basel would be the perfect step for my development and my career," he said.