Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sports journalists ask unintelligent questions – Bashir Hayford


The Arrogant One Sports journalists ask unintelligent questions – Bashir Hayford

The Black Queens coach has had several cold-shouldered encounters with the local sports journalists

  • Published:
play Bashir Hayford

Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford has explained the reason behind his seemingly snobbish attitude towards local journalists.

The two-time Ghana Premier League winner is known to be one of the most tough-talking managers in the country.

In the past, Bashir Hayford has been accused of disrespecting local journalists due to the kind of answers he gives when asked a question at a press conference.

However, the ex-Kotoko gaffer believes he is not snobbish, saying he has been unfairly branded as a coach who takes delight in snubbing reporters.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca

According to him, the reason behind his sometimes irky responses is because some local journalists often ask unintelligent questions.

He explained that whiles he expects reporters to ask thought-provoking questions, he arrives at pressers to the exact opposite, which he describes as frustrating.

I am not snobbish. It’s just that the media doesn’t understand me as a teacher who has been designing tests for students,” Bashir Hayford told Starr Sports.

READ ALSO: Why many Brazilian footballers have just one name

You have to know what you want out of the question. If you give me thought provoking questions, I will give you thought provoking answers so it depends on the questions. If I am to mark your questions, most of you will fail. The question should make people think.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Nervous Bolt prepares for football debut Football Nervous Bolt prepares for football debut
CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca CAF Confederation Cup Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca
Football: Morgunov lands pb of 5.91m in Zurich exhibition Football Morgunov lands pb of 5.91m in Zurich exhibition
Football: Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw Football Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw
Football: Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places Football Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places
Football: Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice Football Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
5 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
6 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
7 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on...bullet
8 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
9 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon...bullet
10 Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Ex-Brazil and AC Milan star Kaka looks set for a role with the Serie A club to assist coach Gennaro Gattuso.
Football Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role
Night to forget: Newcastle's poor start to the season continued with defeat at Nottingham Forest
Football Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on
Zimbabwe's midfielder Khama Billiat, pictured January 2017, and teammate Khotso Malope both scored goals that put the Amakhosi Chiefs in control midway through the second half
Football Battling Kaizer Chiefs remain winless after collapse
Stephane Pauwels, one of Belgium's top football TV presenters, has been charged with armed robbery as part of a police crime probe
Football Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery