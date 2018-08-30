news

Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford has explained the reason behind his seemingly snobbish attitude towards local journalists.

The two-time Ghana Premier League winner is known to be one of the most tough-talking managers in the country.

In the past, Bashir Hayford has been accused of disrespecting local journalists due to the kind of answers he gives when asked a question at a press conference.

However, the ex-Kotoko gaffer believes he is not snobbish, saying he has been unfairly branded as a coach who takes delight in snubbing reporters.

According to him, the reason behind his sometimes irky responses is because some local journalists often ask unintelligent questions.

He explained that whiles he expects reporters to ask thought-provoking questions, he arrives at pressers to the exact opposite, which he describes as frustrating.

“I am not snobbish. It’s just that the media doesn’t understand me as a teacher who has been designing tests for students,” Bashir Hayford told Starr Sports.

“You have to know what you want out of the question. If you give me thought provoking questions, I will give you thought provoking answers so it depends on the questions. If I am to mark your questions, most of you will fail. The question should make people think.”