Basic mistake costs Bordeaux new boy place in European squad


Basic mistake costs Bordeaux new boy place in European squad

Bordeaux midfielder Toma Basic will not turn out for his new club in this season's Europa League group stage, after they forgot to include the young Croatian in their squad list.

Toma Basic (L) playing in a Europa League match during his days at Hajduk Split play

Toma Basic (L) playing in a Europa League match during his days at Hajduk Split

(AFP)

Stephane Martin, the president of the French side, said Basic had been left out due to "an administrative error" when the squad list was submitted to UEFA before Monday's deadline.

"There was a deadline at midnight on Monday but he will be able to participate in the Europa League from the round of 32 onwards," Martin said.

Five other summer signings have been included in Bordeaux's Europa League squad. But Basic is left out despite the 21-year-old having already come off the bench in two Ligue 1 games since signing from Hajduk Split last month.

Bordeaux this week named the Brazilian Ricardo Gomes as their new manager to replace Gustavo Poyet after failing to agree a deal with former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry.

