Basque rivals finally meet in delayed Copa del Rey final

They are in mid-table in La Liga but Marcelino has only lost to Barcelona and Atletico.

"I got a tattoo of the Super Cup and I have left a space next to it for the Copa del Rey trophy," said Athletic's Inaki Williams, the lighting-quick winger whose goal against Barcelona secured the Super Cup.

"It would be so special to win the Cup because it has been such a long time, so long that I had not even been born."

Cup final aside, this derby is always special, with Athletic still sticking to their policy of only selecting players native to the Basque region, a policy La Real abandoned to sign John Aldridge from Liverpool in 1989.

"These are the sort of games you dream about when you are little. I have seen lots of derbies ever since I was little and watching in the stands or on television. Now I am lucky enough to be playing in a historic one in a final," added Williams.