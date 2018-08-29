Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Battling Kaizer Chiefs remain winless after collapse


Football Battling Kaizer Chiefs remain winless after collapse

Fallen South African giants Kaizer Chiefs remained winless in five Premiership matches this season after surrendering a two-goal lead to be held 2-2 at home by Bloemfontein Celtic Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zimbabwe's midfielder Khama Billiat, pictured January 2017, and teammate Khotso Malope both scored goals that put the Amakhosi Chiefs in control midway through the second half play

Zimbabwe's midfielder Khama Billiat, pictured January 2017, and teammate Khotso Malope both scored goals that put the Amakhosi Chiefs in control midway through the second half

(AFP/File)

Fallen South African giants Kaizer Chiefs remained winless in five Premiership matches this season after surrendering a two-goal lead to be held 2-2 at home by Bloemfontein Celtic Wednesday.

Goals from Zimbabwean Khama Billiat and Khotso Malope for the Amakhosi (Chiefs) put them in control midway through the second half at Soccer City stadium in Soweto.

But Celtic, who came into the match with a perfect three-victory record under former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, hit back by scoring twice inside three minutes to remain second.

Menzi Masuku halved the deficit on 76 minutes and Ndumiso Mabena equalised with a half-volley that flew past third-choice goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

The 23-year-old was given a rare start because of injuries to first choice Itumeleng Khune and Namibia-born reserve Virgil Vries.

Drawing left Chiefs 13th in the 16-club league, eight points behind pacesetters and 2016/2017 champions Wits, who trounced visiting AmaZulu 3-0 in Johannesburg.

Wits have 12 points, Celtic 10, SuperSport United nine and Orlando Pirates seven after five rounds while title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns are seven points adrift with two games in hand.

Italian coach Giovanni Solinas, hired recently to turn round the fortunes of once mighty Chiefs after three trophy-less seasons, admitted the lowly placing was unacceptable.

"That position is no good for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs. The team must improve together.

"We switched off after going two goals ahead and lost concentration. Celtic posed no threat and suddenly they were level.

"I am disappointed because we had the game in our pocket. I need the change the mentality of the players and that is going to take time."

But time is not on the side of Solinas, a 50-year-old who has spent most of his coaching career in Algeria and not won a major trophy.

Komphela was forced to quit Chiefs this year after three barren seasons when supporters thrashed a Durban stadium following a South African FA Cup semi-final defeat.

Scot Simon Murray scored his first goal since joining Wits from Hibernian to complete a convincing performance against fifth-place AmaZulu.

A couple of other close-season signings, Gift Motupa and Mxolisi Macuphu, also scored for the pacesetters, who have averaged two goals a game in five outings.

SuperSport have recovered well from a poor start and Zimbabwean Evans Rusike netted just before half-time to deliver a 2-1 home win over bottom side Chippa United.

Craig Martin salvaged a 2-2 draw for Cape Town City, coached by 2004 UEFA Champions League winner Benni McCarthy, with a stoppage-time goal at Free State Stars.

Baroka were another team to snatch a late point with Ranga Chivaviro scoring in the final minute to force a 1-1 draw at home against promoted Highlands Park.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca CAF Confederation Cup Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca
Football: Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw Football Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw
Football: Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places Football Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places
Football: Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice Football Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice
Football: Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role Football Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role
Football: Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on Football Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
5 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
6 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
7 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
8 Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of...bullet
9 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Stephane Pauwels, one of Belgium's top football TV presenters, has been charged with armed robbery as part of a police crime probe
Football Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery
FIFA announces the mandate of Normalisation Committee
Ghana Football FIFA announces the mandate of Normalisation Committee
Clint Dempsey scored the fastest ever US World Cup goal after 29 seconds in a group-stage victory over Ghana in Natal, Brazil, in 2014
Football US, Seattle striker Dempsey announces retirement
Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saves from Spain's Iago Aspas in the hosts' penalty shootout win over Spain at the World Cup
Football Akinfeev extends contract with CSKA for another four years