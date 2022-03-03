RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Bawumia reveals plans to digitize football tickets for stadium entry

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that very soon football fans will be able to buy tickets from the comfort of their homes to watch games at the stadium.

Bawumia reveals plans to digitize football tickets for stadium entry
Bawumia reveals plans to digitize football tickets for stadium entry

According to him, the government is engaging the National Sports Authority (NSA) to digitize tickets for matches.

Recommended articles

Dr. Bawumia said this during the official launch of the digitized National Assay Laboratory in Accra on Wednesday, March 2.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“The government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recognises that our progress as a nation in the modern world is inextricably linked to digitalisation and will therefore continue its adoption for the enhanced service delivery,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“It’s a critical path for our nation to remain competitive in the world of today and tomorrow. Government is willing to support any institution, public or private, which intends on implementing digital initiatives for efficiency.”

He added: “Actually, we have engaged the National Sports Authority because we need to digitalize football tickets to enter the stadium. You should be able to sit at home, buy your tickets and go and enter the stadium without any (scheming) at the gate.

“We are going to do exactly that and you will see it in the next months that we will all be using our phones to buy tickets to watch football in the country.”

The Accra sports stadium was packed with cheering fans of both Hearts and Kotoko
The Accra sports stadium was packed with cheering fans of both Hearts and Kotoko Pulse Ghana

This follows several complaints over the hassle that fans usually go through to buy tickets for Ghana Premier League matches, especially during games between archrivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Callum Hudson-Odoi: My craziest experience was watching a Hearts of Oak game

Callum Hudson-Odoi: My craziest experience was watching a Hearts of Oak game

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Jose Mourinho demotes Afena-Gyan to Roma’s U19s for attending nightclub

Jose Mourinho demotes Afena-Gyan to Roma’s U19 for attending nightclub