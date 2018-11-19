Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Bayana Bayana strike late to stun Nigeria

Chrestinah Kgatlana climbed off the bench to cause havoc and snatch the clincher with five minutes from time.

  • Published:
play

South Africa produced a decent performance to stun defending champions Nigeria 1-0 at Cape Coast on Sunday in their Group B opener at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Chrestinah Kgatlana climbed off the bench to cause havoc and snatch the clincher with five minutes from time.

Perhaps Bayana Bayana were destined to win this opening contest as they came out of their blocks quickly.

Jermaine Seoposenwe had a chance to open the scoring on 20 minutes but dragged her shot wide.

She was put through with an overhead pass and the lone striker shrugged off some pressure from Falcons defender Ebi shot to connect with her right foot which was too weak to cause havoc

Top striker Asisat Oshoala was clear on goal but instead of pulling the trigger, she decided to lay a pass but captain Janine Wan Wijk intercepted with a clearance.

Just after the hour mark Desire Oparanozie, a former goal queen at the 2014 tournament in Namibia, a skied glorious chance after Oshoala unselfishly served her with a sweet pass.

Striker  Oparanoize wins a free Van Wijk pushes her from behind but captain Rita Chikwelu shockingly

After 70 minutes Midfielder Leandra Smeda attempted to unleash a thunderbolt but it went terribly wide.

Just a minute after that Rafiloe Jane delivered a weak low shot from inside the box which was easily collected by Falcons goalkeeper Oluehi Tochukwu.

Oparanozie put her header over the goal post from when she had time to plant it into the roof or sideways.

Substitute Chrestinah Kgatlana volleyed home a stupendous goal to stun the defending champions.

She could have doubled the lead but Linda Motlhalo's pass for her into the box was picked up by goalie Oluehi Tochukwu.

Nigeria woke up from their slumber and mounted a search for the equalizer but South African defenders were resolute and thwarted every attack.

X
