Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

There were multiple upsets in the beautiful game this just past weekend and here are the big ones from Saturday that most likely ruined accumulators and broke the hearts of punters all over the world.

Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Having won their first three Bundesliga games scoring 15 goals in the process, Bayern Munich were expected to rip through Borussia Monchengladbach and were valued at 1.18 odds for a win at home.

Well, the village people came in form of a goalkeeper from Switzerland, Yann Sommer who kept Bayern from winning by making 20 saves, the most ever recorded for any goalkeeper in a single match in the history of football.

El Gaish 1-0 Al Ahly

Al Ahly are the undisputed kings of Egyptian football until you put good money on them to avoid defeat against a team that had only ever beaten them once in 32 previous encounters.

Granted it was expected to be a close encounter but a simple double chance on Al Ahly was valued at 1.35 odds and they still couldn’t fulfil that, losing 1-0 to El Gaish.

Ipswich 2-2 Barnsley

Going into this match, Ipswich Town were top of the English League One while their visiting opponents sat in the relegation zone on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Well, as you suspected, the home team failed to win thanks to a late equaliser despite being valued at 1.55 odds.

AEK Athens 0-1 Volos

AEK Athens were expected to seal a routine home win against Volos to continue their strong start to the Greek Super League season.

But despite being valued at 1.25 odds, AEK struggled and conceded early in the game which turned out to be the decisive goal.

Sporting Lisbon 0-2 Chaves

Sporting Lisbon were valued at 1.20 odds for an easy win at home to Chaves who they had never lost a home game against.

