RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

Tunde Young

Here are 5 the biggest upsets from Saturday August 27 that cost punters money

Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world
Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world

Another weekend has come and gone and its worldwide football action with it but it appears the most recent one favoured the bookies more than the punters.

There were multiple upsets in the beautiful game this just past weekend and here are the big ones from Saturday that most likely ruined accumulators and broke the hearts of punters all over the world.

Having won their first three Bundesliga games scoring 15 goals in the process, Bayern Munich were expected to rip through Borussia Monchengladbach and were valued at 1.18 odds for a win at home.

Well, the village people came in form of a goalkeeper from Switzerland, Yann Sommer who kept Bayern from winning by making 20 saves, the most ever recorded for any goalkeeper in a single match in the history of football.

Yann Sommer was in inspired form against Bayern Munich
Yann Sommer was in inspired form against Bayern Munich Imago

Al Ahly are the undisputed kings of Egyptian football until you put good money on them to avoid defeat against a team that had only ever beaten them once in 32 previous encounters.

Punters watching Al Ahly lose on Saturday
Punters watching Al Ahly lose on Saturday Zikoko Memes

Granted it was expected to be a close encounter but a simple double chance on Al Ahly was valued at 1.35 odds and they still couldn’t fulfil that, losing 1-0 to El Gaish.

Going into this match, Ipswich Town were top of the English League One while their visiting opponents sat in the relegation zone on the back of two consecutive defeats.

Well, as you suspected, the home team failed to win thanks to a late equaliser despite being valued at 1.55 odds.

Bookies watching punters stake this weekend
Bookies watching punters stake this weekend Zikoko Memes

AEK Athens were expected to seal a routine home win against Volos to continue their strong start to the Greek Super League season.

Punters worldwide wondering where it all went wrong last weekend
Punters worldwide wondering where it all went wrong last weekend Zikoko Memes

But despite being valued at 1.25 odds, AEK struggled and conceded early in the game which turned out to be the decisive goal.

Sporting Lisbon were valued at 1.20 odds for an easy win at home to Chaves who they had never lost a home game against.

Punters wondering how 18 odds Chaves beat 1.20 odds Sporting Lisbon at home
Punters wondering how 18 odds Chaves beat 1.20 odds Sporting Lisbon at home Zikoko Memes

History was made in Lisbon on Saturday night as the underdogs pulled off a stunning win at a whopping 18.50 odds to break the hearts of punters all over the world.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Trending

Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will lead Paris Saint-Germain in their quest for the Champions League

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

UEFA Champions League trophy
UCL

Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

Oliver Khan

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

Alexander Isak
TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive