Bayern Munich coach blames Jerome Boateng for loss to Berlin

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has blamed experienced defender Jerome Boateng for his side’s loss against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin managed to edge Bayern Munich 2-0 on Friday via Vedad Ibisevic penalty kick after he had been brought down by the Germany international and a second by Ondrej Duda.

Bayern Munich wasted several goal scoring opportunity before they got punished by the Vedad Ibisevic spot kick, before Ondrej Duda capped a blistering counter to seal the game for Hertha Berlin in the 44 minute

Niko Kovac the head coach of Bayern believes the tackle by Jerome Boateng was clumsy and that made it easy for their defeat.

"We have allowed two goals, two that are not allowed to pass." The first, Vedad Ibisevic's penalty (23rd), Jerome Boateng had launched with a clumsy tackle against Salomon Kalou. "Yeah ... that's not really possible," Kovac said bitterly, smiling slightly for words. "And the second we make a tactical mistake where we do not go." Kovac said after the game.