Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Bayern Munich coach blames Jerome Boateng for loss to Hertha Berlin


Bundesliga Bayern Munich coach blames Jerome Boateng for defeat against Hertha Berlin

The Bavarian giants suffered their first defeat of the season over the weekend

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayern Munich coach blames Jerome Boateng for loss to Berlin play

Bayern Munich coach blames Jerome Boateng for loss to Berlin

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has blamed experienced defender Jerome Boateng for his side’s loss against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin managed to edge Bayern Munich 2-0 on Friday via Vedad Ibisevic penalty kick after he had been brought down by the Germany international and a second by Ondrej Duda.

READ MORE: Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah

Bayern Munich wasted several goal scoring opportunity before they got punished by the Vedad Ibisevic spot kick, before Ondrej Duda capped a blistering counter to seal the game for Hertha Berlin in the 44 minute

Niko Kovac the head coach of Bayern believes the tackle by Jerome Boateng was clumsy and that made it easy for their defeat.

READ MORE: Five Ghanaian players with university degree

"We have allowed two goals, two that are not allowed to pass." The first, Vedad Ibisevic's penalty (23rd), Jerome Boateng had launched with a clumsy tackle against Salomon Kalou. "Yeah ... that's not really possible," Kovac said bitterly, smiling slightly for words. "And the second we make a tactical mistake where we do not go." Kovac said after the game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Reward: Betway offers brand new Kia Cerato to players Reward Betway offers brand new Kia Cerato to players
Holy Saints: Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the world right now Holy Saints Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the world right now
Preview: Richmond Boakye and other African players who will star this week's CL Preview Richmond Boakye and other African players who will star this week's CL
Ghana Premier League: CK Akunnor seals 3-year deal with Kotoko Ghana Premier League CK Akunnor seals 3-year deal with Kotoko
Football: Juventus president wants fresh faces after CEO Marotta's exit Football Juventus president wants fresh faces after CEO Marotta's exit
Football: Luke Shaw blasts 'horrendous' Man United display Football Luke Shaw blasts 'horrendous' Man United display

Recommended Videos

Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe
Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award



Top Articles

1 Next Move 3 clubs Paul Pogba may want to join nowbullet
2 Adult Film Hazard goal uploaded on PornHub with funny captionbullet
3 2019 Africa Nations Cup Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi...bullet
4 Premier League Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way to...bullet
5 David Brigidi Karela United owner diesbullet
6 Five Ghanaian players with university degreebullet
7 Football Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to...bullet
8 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers...bullet
9 Football Dortmund go top as Alcacer brace seals stunning...bullet
10 The Best FIFA Men's Player This is the list of all...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
5 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport have...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
8 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya...bullet
9 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Mohamed Salah again struggled to find the net as Liverpool drew at Chelsea
Football African players in Europe: Gervinho stars, Salah struggles
Igor Akinfeev played 111 times for Russia
Football Akinfeev calls time on his international career
Defender David Luiz is back in favour at Chelsea
Football David Luiz was 'confused' under Conte - Chelsea boss Sarri
Niko Kovac (L) needs his Bayern players to lift their game after a surprise Bundesliga defeat
Football Misfiring Bayern with point to prove at home to Ajax
X
Advertisement