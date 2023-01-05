ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

After a recent contract termination, the ex-Manchester United player is set to join Bayern Munich on a six month deal.

Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)
Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)

It has been reported that ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind is set to join German club Bayern Munich for a six month-spell after leaving Ajax via a mutual contract termination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In further proof that terminating your contract does not have to lead to a career-ending move to the gulf, Blind, aged 32, will be announced soon as Bayern’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The Dutch defender parted ways with Ajax recently, along with his father who served as a club advisor and was rumoured to be in talks for a move to Belgium, but has instead turned up at the German champions-elect for at least six more months of top level football.

The 32-year-old left Ajax for the second time in December after terminating his contract with the club
The 32-year-old left Ajax for the second time in December after terminating his contract with the club AFP

Blind was excellent for the Netherlands in the just concluded World Cup, and his form for the national team was enough to convince Bayern that a move would be favourable for both parties.

Playing majorly at left wing back, Blind gave some eye-catching performances for the Netherlands and was defensively resolute, completing more tackles than any other Dutch player at the World Cup.

Blind is expected to serve as cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez who damaged his ACL in France’s opening group game at the World Cup.

Hernandez had been Bayern’s preferred option at left back and provided cover at center back as well when fit, but his long term injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Blind was superb for the Netherlands at the World Cup
Blind was superb for the Netherlands at the World Cup AFP

Blind is capable of playing both positions and is also capable of filling in as a defensive midfielder should Bayern need him to, making him the perfect replacement in the short term at least.

He comes to Bayern as a free agent, and is not expected to command a high wage, and is willing to sign on for six months, making it practically the best possible solution for Bayern.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus

    Manchester United reportedly exploring move for Mohammed Kudus

  • Harrison Afful joins scouting department of Charlotte FC after contract extension

    Harrison Afful joins scouting department of Charlotte FC after contract extension

  • Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)

    Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Ronaldo signs for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA rating slashed after moving to Saudi Arabia

Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a mouth-watering deal to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal