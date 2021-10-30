RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern rebound from cup humiliation by hitting five in Berlin

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates after scoring from a free-kick at Union Berlin on Saturday

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates after scoring from a free-kick at Union Berlin on Saturday Creator: Tobias SCHWARZ
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates after scoring from a free-kick at Union Berlin on Saturday Creator: Tobias SCHWARZ

Robert Lewandowski netted twice as Bayern Munich responded to their German Cup disaster in midweek with a 5-2 win over Union Berlin on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

Recommended articles

Three days after being thrashed 5-0 at Moenchengladbach in the second round of the cup, Bayern bounced back with two quick goals as Lewandowski converted an early penalty, then drilled home a free-kick.

Bayern ended Union's record of 21 league games unbeaten at home as Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Mueller also grabbed goals, while Julian Ryerson and Niko Giesselmann scored for Union.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Takyi receive Queen’s Baton as parade continues

Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Takyi receive Queen’s Baton as parade continues

Raphael Dwamena: Ghana striker hospitalised after collapsing during Austrian Cup game

Raphael Dwamena: Ghana striker hospitalised after collapsing during Austrian Cup game

Jindo Morishita: Ebusua Dwarfs’ Japanese striker trains with Sulley Muntari

Jindo Morishita: Ebusua Dwarfs’ Japanese striker trains with Sulley Muntari