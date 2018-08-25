Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018


Football Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018

France winger Kingsley Coman will be sidelined for several weeks after tearing ligaments in his left ankle for the second time this year during Bayern Munich's win on the opening weekend of the new Bundesliga season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France winger Kingsley Coman is set to be sidelined 'for weeks' after the Bayern Munich star tore ankle ligaments for the second time this year in Friday's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on the opening day of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season. play

France winger Kingsley Coman is set to be sidelined 'for weeks' after the Bayern Munich star tore ankle ligaments for the second time this year in Friday's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on the opening day of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

(AFP)

France winger Kingsley Coman will be sidelined for several weeks after tearing ligaments in his left ankle for the second time this year during Bayern Munich's win on the opening weekend of the new Bundesliga season.

Bayern have confirmed that the 22-year-old will undergo surgery after suffering a fresh injury in a foul during the first half of Friday's 3-1 home victory against Hoffenheim.

Bayern expect him to be out for "several weeks". Coman has suffered the same injury that sidelined him from February to May, an absence which cost him a place in France's World Cup-winning squad.

It is a bitterly disappointing setback for Coman, who impressed Bayern's new coach Niko Kovac enough to win a place in the starting line-up ahead of Arjen Robben.

"It's bitter news and obviously hurt a lot -- I was shocked," said Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich, who was near Coman when he was fouled by Hoffenheim's Nico Schulz.

"'King' had played really well up until that point."

Kingsley Coman (C) is helped off after again tearing ankle ligaments. The Bayern Munich star was ruled out from February to May this year with the same injury which cost him a place in France's World Cup-winning squad. play

Kingsley Coman (C) is helped off after again tearing ankle ligaments. The Bayern Munich star was ruled out from February to May this year with the same injury which cost him a place in France's World Cup-winning squad.

(dpa/AFP)

Coman's injury is also a blow to Kovac who is reduced to three wingers -- veterans Franck Ribery, 35, and Robben, 34, plus 23-year-old Serge Gnabry, who currently has a thigh strain.

Robben and Ribery both have contracts only until the end of the season.

Robben, who came on for Coman and scored Bayern's third goal as well as having a goal disallowed, was "hugely disappointed" at starting on the bench, but Coman's injury means he is sure to get more game time.

"I wasn't happy -- even if I am 34," said the Dutchman.

"After seven weeks of hard preparation, and I really gave my all in pre-season, you want to be there at the start.

"When you come in, you have to show it," he added.

Kovac already had to leave out a host of big names.

Germany internationals Mats Hummels, Leon Goretzka and Colombia star James Rodriguez started on the bench.

Corentin Tolisso, a World Cup winner with France, and want-away Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy did not even make the matchday squad.

However, Coman's injury is a sign Bayern need strength in depth in their bid to win a seventh straight German league title.

"There's a lot going to happen over the season, and those who came in showed a positive attitude, which is a good signal," said Bayern and Germany captain Manuel Neuer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Otumfuo Cup: Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly
English Premier League: Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion English Premier League Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season
Serie A: Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United
La Liga: This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet
Football: Aston Villa boost promotion push with Bolasie capture Football Aston Villa boost promotion push with Bolasie capture

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
2 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Bad Side 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off...bullet
10 Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Preview Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann was furious after the VAR failed to over-rule a penalty against his side in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win on Friday night on the opening weekend of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.
Football 'It's a mystery': VAR sparks controversy in new Bundesliga season
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus has pushed the club's stock market valuation over the billion-euro mark
Football Ronaldo set for Turin debut as Juventus break billion-euro mark on stock exchange
The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero in March 2017, before the announcement of players chosen for upcoming qualifiers for the Russia World Cup 2018
Football Brazil's tainted former soccer chiefs enjoy safe haven