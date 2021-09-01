RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern veteran Boateng signs for Lyon

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Jerome Boateng made more than 200 appearances for Bayern Munich

Jerome Boateng made more than 200 appearances for Bayern Munich Creator: Andreas GEBERT
Jerome Boateng made more than 200 appearances for Bayern Munich Creator: Andreas GEBERT

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng joined Ligue 1 side Lyon on Wednesday after his contract with the German giants expired.

Recommended articles

Boateng, 32, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has agreed a two-year deal with the French side.

Boateng was a regular at the heart of the Bayern defence for a decade during which the side won nine consecutive Bundesliga titles, making 229 appearances. He started 29 Bundesliga games last season.

Lyon, who last won their French title in 2008, have made an unbeaten start to the new season and Boateng is set to replace Brazilian Marcelo, who has been sent to play for the reserves after "inappropriate behaviour" following August's defeat to Angers.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Angry Mario Balotelli punches his own teammate after being substituted

Watch: Angry Mario Balotelli punches his own teammate after being substituted

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape - police

Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged by police on four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

Photos: Son of Kotoko’s Dr Kwame Kyei marries daughter of Dr K.K Sarpong

Photos: Son of Kotoko’s Dr Kwame Kyei marries daughter of Dr K.K Sarpong